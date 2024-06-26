iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The stock has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

