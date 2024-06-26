iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 10,461,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132,214. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.