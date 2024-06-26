IOTA Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $579.54 million and $8.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
