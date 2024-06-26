IOTA Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $579.54 million and $8.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001412 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.