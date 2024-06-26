Investors Purchase Large Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical volume of 2,423 call options.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,500. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 334,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,684. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

