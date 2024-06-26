Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 26th (AAL, AAON, AAPL, AJG, ALLK, ANTO, AQST, ARGX, ARWR, AZO)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 26th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on the stock.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $519.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $2,600.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $317.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $327.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $303.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

