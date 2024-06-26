Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 26th (AAL, AAON, AAPL, AJG, ALLK, ANTO, AQST, ARGX, ARWR, AZO)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 26th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) price target on the stock.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $519.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $2,600.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $317.00 price target on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $327.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $303.00.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $138.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.