Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $164.55. 4,369,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

