Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.11. 9,902,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,132,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

