Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,749 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 500,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,799. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

