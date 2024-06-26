Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,887. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $443.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.