InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

