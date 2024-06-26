International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $172.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.