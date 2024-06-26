Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.0% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 684,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,204. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

