Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43. 4,663,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 46,810,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,050,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after buying an additional 122,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.