Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,671,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,023,461. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

