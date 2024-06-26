Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 381,512 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,512 shares during the period. Coupang makes up approximately 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 3,633,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,356. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

