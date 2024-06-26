Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $247.59. 47,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,719. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

