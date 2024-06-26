Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.78. 64,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

