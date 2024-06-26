Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,641. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

