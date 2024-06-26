Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Axonics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 25,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,430. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.
Axonics Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.
