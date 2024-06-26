Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. 636,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,947. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.