Insider Selling: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells 5,227 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 87,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,564. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

