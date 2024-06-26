Insider Selling: Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCL) Insider Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCLGet Free Report) insider Vesna Petrovic sold 6,000,000 shares of Pancontinental Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$126,000.00 ($84,000.00).

Vesna Petrovic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 18th, Vesna Petrovic purchased 13,913,043 shares of Pancontinental Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$306,086.95 ($204,057.96).

Pancontinental Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 21.56.

Pancontinental Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pancontinental Energy NL engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Australia, Namibia, and Kenya. It holds 75% interests in the PEL 87 project consists of 10,970 square kilometers area located in offshore Namibia; and two exploration permits, ATP 920 and ATP 924 in the Cooper Basin, Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pancontinental Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pancontinental Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.