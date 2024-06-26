Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 14,229 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MTX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

