Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.17. 2,854,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,177. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.