Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.17. 2,854,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,177. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
