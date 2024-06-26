Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Buys 327,129 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle bought 327,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($298,785.84).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.78 ($0.89). 359,360,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,612,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,766.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.16.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.