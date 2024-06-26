Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Buys 327,129 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle bought 327,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £235,532.88 ($298,785.84).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.78 ($0.89). 359,360,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,612,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,766.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.56 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.16.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 ($1.01) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.