Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 330,000 Shares of Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,793.35).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

Shares of ONDO stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.66 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.49).

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

About Ondo InsurTech

(Get Free Report)

Ondo InsurTech Plc operates in the B2B insurtech business in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company provides LeakBot system, a proprietary leak detection system for home insurance industry and homeowners. Its LeakBot system enables household insurers to mitigate the cost of claims arising due to an escape of water.

