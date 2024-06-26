Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 330,000 Shares of Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,793.35).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance
Shares of ONDO stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.66 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 39 ($0.49).
About Ondo InsurTech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ondo InsurTech
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.