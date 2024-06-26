Insider Buying: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00.

INE opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.06.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

