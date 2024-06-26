Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 52,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,435,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,095,045.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 135,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,572. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.