Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Down 0.3%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.22. 10,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 25,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

