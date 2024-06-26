Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NARI

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,191. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.