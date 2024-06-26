IMC Chicago LLC Sells 126,533 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,533 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 197,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 163,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Down 1.2 %

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,728. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.