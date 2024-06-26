IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 54,010 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $259.29. 2,758,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,488. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $279.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $212.28.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

