IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Critical Survey

IM Cannabis and Tilray are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.18 -$7.04 million ($0.80) -0.60 Tilray $627.12 million 2.00 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -3.68

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -28.03% -75.51% -24.18% Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IM Cannabis and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tilray has a consensus target price of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

Summary

Tilray beats IM Cannabis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

