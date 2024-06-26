Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

