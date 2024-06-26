iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 145,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 111,781 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $8.97.

AILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

