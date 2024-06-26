IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Lowered to $93.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of IDA opened at $91.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

