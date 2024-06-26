Ichiro Aoki Sells 50,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.

NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 1,455,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,612,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 158,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

