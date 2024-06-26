ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock remained flat at GBX 1,234 ($15.65) on Wednesday. 57,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,721. The firm has a market cap of £814.07 million, a PE ratio of 4,746.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,046 ($13.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,211.73.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
