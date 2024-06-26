Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $15.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Up 16.7 %

HUT stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.