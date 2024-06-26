Hugh Humphrey Buys 34,720 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Humphrey bought 34,720 shares of Count stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$18,228.00 ($12,152.00).

Count Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

