Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. 107,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.