Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 9,524 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,912,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,585. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

