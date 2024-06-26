Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $2.76 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

