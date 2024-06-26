Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. 1,054,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,533. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

