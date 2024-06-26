Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 549,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 162.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ONEOK by 138.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,585. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

