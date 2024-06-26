Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,238. The firm has a market cap of $275.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

