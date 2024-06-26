Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

