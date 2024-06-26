Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $354.00 and last traded at $355.13. 637,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,405,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.98 and a 200 day moving average of $352.67. The company has a market cap of $338.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $245,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 300.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Home Depot by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

