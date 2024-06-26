Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

