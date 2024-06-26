Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Hocking Valley Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Hocking Valley Bancshares stock remained flat at $19.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.00.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
